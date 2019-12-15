Idea of nationwide NRC equivalent to demonetisation of citizenship: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist and Janata Dal (United) National Vice President Prashant Kishor, on December 15, came out with a fresh tirade against the National Register for Citizens (NRC) -- which the Centre proposes to implement across the country. This came a day after he meet Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar.

Kishor, who had told reporters on December 14 night that Kumar had asked him not to pay heed to those within the party who were frowning upon his candour, tweeted against NRC -- drawing a parallel with the Narendra Modi government's move to demonetise high-value currency notes in 2016.

"The idea of nationwide NRC is equivalent to demonetization of citizenship.. invalid till you prove it otherwise. The biggest sufferers would be the poor and the marginalized we know from experience," tweeted Kishor, adding hashtag #NotGivingUP -- which he has been using ever since his outpourings against the JD(U)'s stand of supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament came under attack from leaders of the party.

Sources close to CM Nitish Kumar said that after his party opposed the CAB when it was first tabled in Parliament in January, Kumar changed his stance as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- JD(U)'s ally -- put forward the argument that the legislation was aimed at granting citizenship to more people and not otherwise.

However, the eruption of violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the adjoining West Bengal, besides the northeast -- where the JD(U) has made inroads in a few states -- is said to have left Kumar iffy.

Sources claimed that he might stick to his original stand of opposing the NRC.

Kishor had dropped ample hints to the effect when he said on December 14 that the amended Citizenship Act "per se" was not problematic but with NRC it became a "lethal combo" that would be "discriminatory".

Kumar -- who has over the years weaned over a section of Muslims of Bihar from Lalu Prasad's RJD -- has been apparently uneasy over the belligerence of some BJP leaders who have asserted that the state's Seemanchal region -- sharing borders with Nepal and Bangladesh -- was teeming with "illegal immigrants" who would be driven out once the NRC was in place.

When Kishor was, on December 14, asked by reporters about several legislators, especially those from the minority community, being jittery about the backlash that the party's support to the amended Act could lead to, he had replied, "The chief minister is going to have a word with them and address their concerns."