I&B ministry's Twitter account hacked for brief period, name changed to Elon Musk

Representative Image

The Twitter handle of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was hacked for a brief period today as the cybercriminal(s) changed the name of the page to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and posted a tweet sending a Telegram invite. The hackers even posted some malicious links from it.

However, the account -- which has over 1.4 million followers -- was restored quickly and the tweet removed. "The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," the ministry tweeted.

Elon Musk is also CEO of space exploration company SpaceX.

Exactly a month ago on December 12, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly compromised. It was secured shortly after the matter was escalated to the micro-blogging site. In the meantime, a tweet was sent falsely saying that India had officially adopted Bitcoin as the legal tender, and that the country has bought the digital currency which it would distribute to citizens.