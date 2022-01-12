MARKET NEWS

English
I&B ministry's Twitter account hacked for brief period, name changed to Elon Musk

However, the account -- which has over 1.4 million followers -- was restored quickly

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Twitter handle of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was hacked for a brief period today as the cybercriminal(s) changed the name of the page to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and posted a tweet sending a Telegram invite. The hackers even posted some malicious links from it.

MIB Twitter final

However, the account -- which has over 1.4 million followers -- was restored quickly and the tweet removed. "The account @Mib_india  has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," the ministry tweeted.

Elon Musk is also CEO of space exploration company SpaceX.

Exactly a month ago on December 12, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly compromised. It was secured shortly after the matter was escalated to the micro-blogging site. In the meantime, a tweet was sent falsely saying that India had officially adopted Bitcoin as the legal tender, and that the country has bought the digital currency which it would distribute to citizens.

On January 2, hackers took control of the Twitter handles of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank (a Microfinance Bank), and renamed the handles as 'Elon Musk'.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Technology #Twitter
first published: Jan 12, 2022 10:20 am

