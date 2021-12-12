PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle compromised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was compromised briefly, Prime Minister's Office tweeted on December 12.



The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured.

In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

“The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored,” the tweet said.

During the time the account was compromised, a tweet was sent falsely saying that India had officially adopted Bitcoin as the legal tender, and that the country has bought the digital currency which it would distribute to citizens, according to a Bloomberg report.

The screenshot of the Prime Minister's tweet, which was deleted later, has gone viral on social media, but the source is unverified.

In late November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government had no proposal to recognize Bitcoin as a currency in the country.

It may be recalled, back in September 2020, the Twitter account of PM Modi’s personal website was hacked and tweets soliciting cryptocurrency were posted.