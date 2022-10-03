English
    IAF inducts indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter

    Developed by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine gunship chopper is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret guns, rocket systems and other weapons.

    PTI
    October 03, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
    The choppers have been flown extensively in Ladakh and the desert sector to meet the requirements of the armed forces. (Video grab, @IAF_MCC)

    The choppers have been flown extensively in Ladakh and the desert sector to meet the requirements of the armed forces. (Video grab, @IAF_MCC)

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday inducted the first fleet of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), which has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.

    Developed by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine gunship chopper is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret guns, rocket systems and other weapons.

    The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other senior military officials. "It is a momentous occasion reflecting India's capability in defence production," Singh said.

    The LCH would be effective in hitting enemy infantry, tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions, military officials said.

    "Subsequently, the IAF and HAL began exploring the possibility of developing the platform with a capacity to carry an adequate weapon load, sufficient fuel and still be capable of operating in the higher reaches of the Himalayan ranges," said an official.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #IAF #India #light combat helicopter
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 10:07 am
