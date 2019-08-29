App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How to check names in the final NRC; how to appeal against exclusion: Here's the full guide

The final list of NRC, a document touted to be a proof of Assamese identity, is scheduled to be published on August 31.

Somya Lohia @lohia06
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Assam government has made arrangements to check names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in a few quick steps.

The final list of the NRC, a document touted to be a proof of the Assamese identity, is scheduled to be published on August 31. Ahead of this, the office of the State Coordinator for the National Register of Citizens in Assam has issued a notice on how to check names in the final list.

Those who want to check their status, can do so online by typing their Application Receipt Numbers (ARNs) on the NRC website – www.nrcassam.nic.in. They need to look for the link under the title 'Supplementary List of Inclusions/Exclusions Status', which will be activated from August 31.

Close

People, who were excluded in the draft NRC list published on July 30, 2018, and have submitted claims against the same, can see their status in the supplementary list of inclusion by visiting the designated NRC Seva Kendra (NSK)/office of circle officers/office of deputy commissioners.

related news

The same is valid for those excluded in the Additional Draft Exclusion List published on June 26, 2019, and those who had any objection filed against their inclusion.

Those who were included in the complete draft and not excluded in the Additional Draft Exclusion List, but were called for hearings from July 5, 2019 onwards, can also check their status in the same manner.

What if ARN is lost

In case an applicant has misplaced or lost his/her Application Receipt Number (ARN), which was issued against his/her online application form, he/she can call on the toll-free helpline number: 15107 (within Assam) or 18003453762 (for outside Assam).

They need to provide either the name of the head of the family or the registered phone number during the time of submission of the online application form.

Also read | 89% of people excluded from NRC in Assam suffer from mental torture: Survey

What if one’s name is missing in  the final NRC

The Assam government has said it will provide free legal aid to "needy" people, whose names do not figure in the final list. It will make necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to such people through District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA).

For the benefit of those whose names do not appear in the final NRC, appeals can be made under Section 8 of Schedule to the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

Individuals, whose names do not figure in the final NRC, can also represent their case before the appellate authority – Foreigners Tribunals (FTs). The Centre has also extended the time limit for filing of appeals from 60 days to 120 days.

Also Read | How Foreigners' Tribunals will decide the fate of people excluded from Assam's NRC

Those left out of the NRC will not be detained "under any circumstances" until the Foreigners Tribunals declare them foreigners, Assam's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Kumar Sanjay Krishna told PTI.

Noting that under the provisions of the Foreigners' Act, 1946, and Foreigners Tribunal Order, 1964, only FTs are empowered to declare a person a foreigner, he clarified, "Therefore, non-inclusion of a person's name in the NRC does not by itself amount to him/her being declared as foreigner".

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #Assam #Assam NRC #Current Affairs #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.