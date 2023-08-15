Torrential rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, toll climbes to 52

So far, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 7,171 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till August 14, according to the state emergency operation centre.

The death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to torrential rains resulting in landslides, cloudbursts, and house collapse since August 14 has risen to 52.

With the recovery of one more body from a collapsed Shiv temple in Shimla on August 15, the total number of bodies recovered in the twin landslide sites at Summerhill and Fagli increased to 15 while more than 10 people are still feared buried under the debris, officials said.

"More than 10 people are feared buried at the Shiv temple site but the number is not verified," the local councillor said.

The shrine was crowded with devotees, offering prayers on an important day of the holy month of Sawan when the tragedy struck at around 7:15 am.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army along with police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) resumed rescue operations at Summerhill around 6 am and recovered one more body, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi said. Rescue operations were suspended on Monday night following heavy rainfall.

Helicopters of the Indian Air Force recommenced relief operations in Himachal Pradesh on August 15 and rescued over 150 citizens from various affected areas. Chinook choppers also flew a sortie carrying underslung load (heavy machinery) for landslide clearance, the Western Air Command informed.

Amid incessant rainfall several houses collapsed in Shimla, officials said on August 15. According to Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, a hill collapsed in the Krishna Nagar area in Shimla, following which, around five to seven houses collapsed. However, he said that no details of people being trapped have been received so far.

Meanwhile, Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said: “Our primary focus is to rescue more and more people. Around 10-15 houses have been vacated and shifted to safe places. Loss of property is yet to be ascertained.”

The UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line was also damaged near Summer Hill after a landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging in the air. The concrete bridge near Summer Hill, 6 km from Shimla, got completely destroyed and the heritage track has suffered damage at five or six places and the most affected stretch is between Shimla and Shoghi, station master Joginder Singh said.

As many as 857 roads were blocked for vehicular traffic and 4,285 transformers and 889 water supply schemes are disrupted in 11 out of 12 districts in the state. Details of Kullu districts are still awaited.

So far, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 7,171 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till August 14, according to the state emergency operation centre. A total of 170 incidents of cloudburst and landslide have been reported in the state this monsoon season and about 9,600 houses partially or completely damaged.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that over 300 people have died this monsoon season, since June 24. He assured the people of all possible help from the state and said the government has responded boldly and with determination to the challenges posed by heavy rains, floods, landslides, and damage to infrastructure.

The Himachal Pradesh government has prepared a long-term plan for disaster preparedness on which Rs 800 crore would be spent so that the side effects of such disasters could be reduced in the future, the CM added.

(With agency inputs)