    Hillary Clinton to meet salt pan workers on 2nd day of Gujarat visit

    During the programme, she will also announce a 'Climate Resilience Fund', the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
    Hillary Clinton

    Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton will meet salt pan workers in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Monday, the second day of her visit to the state.

    Clinton will visit the shelter and salt pan of a woman farmer in Kuda desert of Surendranagar district. Some farmers will also explain to her the process of salt farming and share their experiences, it said.

    She will also visit a community learning centre and attend a round table with SEWA leaders on the next 50 years of the organisation, the statement said.