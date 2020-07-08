HDIL CFO, company secretary Darshan Majmudar resigns

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) on Wednesday said its chief financial officer and company secretary Darshan Majmudar has resigned.

"Since the company is under corporate insolvency resolution process, the resignation of Darshan Majmudar as a chief financial officer (CFO) and company secretary of the company will be put before members of committee of creditors for their consideration and approval at the ensuing meeting," HDIL said in a regulatory filing.

Majmudar tendered his resignation on July 7, 2020.

"Majmudar's resignation is subject to acceptance of committee of creditors of the company until then he will continue in the service in present role," the company added.

The company did not disclose the reason behind the resignation.