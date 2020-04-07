App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC rejects ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh's bail plea

Justice Mukta Gupta denied him the relief, saying Singh was allegedly involved in offences punishable with more than 7-year sentence and that too in more than one case and "hence does not qualify to be released" as per criteria laid down by a high powered committee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Delhi High Court
File image: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds from Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). Singh had cited COVID-19 infection risk as a reason for seeking the relief.

Justice Mukta Gupta denied him the relief, saying Singh was allegedly involved in offences punishable with more than 7-year sentence and that too in more than one case and "hence does not qualify to be released" as per criteria laid down by a high powered committee.

The court also noted that Singh was also allegedly involved in a money laundering case.

Close
The high powered committee, headed by Delhi HC judge Justice Hima Kohli, was constituted on orders of the Supreme Court for laying down criteria for release of convicted and under trial prisoners to prevent over-crowding of prisons and ensure social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Delhi #High Court #RELIGARE FINVEST LTD #Shivinder Mohan Singh

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.