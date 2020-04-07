HC rejects ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh's bail plea

Justice Mukta Gupta denied him the relief, saying Singh was allegedly involved in offences punishable with more than 7-year sentence and that too in more than one case and "hence does not qualify to be released" as per criteria laid down by a high powered committee.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds from Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). Singh had cited COVID-19 infection risk as a reason for seeking the relief.
Justice Mukta Gupta denied him the relief, saying Singh was allegedly involved in offences punishable with more than 7-year sentence and that too in more than one case and "hence does not qualify to be released" as per criteria laid down by a high powered committee.
The court also noted that Singh was also allegedly involved in a money laundering case.
