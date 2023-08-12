Haryana government extends family income limit for availing Ayushman Bharat to Rs 3 lakh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 12 increased the annual income limit under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, a move to raise the number of state beneficiaries under the scheme. Khattar made this announcement during the 'Jan Samvad programme' at Bakana village in the Yamunanagar district, said an official release.

With this announcement, eight lakh more families in the state are expected to be included under the scheme, taking the total beneficiary families under the Ayushman Bharat Chirayu Haryana Yojana to 38 lakh, Khattar said. The chief minister said the state government has so far spent Rs 500 crore under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

He added that the portal for availing of Ayushman cards will be opened for one month. Each beneficiary family will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 1,500. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana provides a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Speaking about the development in gram panchayats, Khattar said the government has ensured transparency in the working process of panchayats and it is necessary that besides village secretary, block development and panchayats officers also maintain a record of the work carried out at the panchayat level. At the event on August 12, the chief minister also announced Rs 65 lakh funds for building a village secretariat in Bakana, a library and tubewells in Mahatma Gandhi Basti, repair of electricity wires and construction or repair of 5 kilometer road from Bakana to Palaka.

Apart from this, while announcing the construction of roads in Radaur assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 25 crore, he said that the state government would provide a budget of Rs 60 lakh every year to Bakana village for development works.