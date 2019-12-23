Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed foreign secretary

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India's Ambassador to the US, has been appointed the new foreign secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on December 22.

Shringla is a 1984-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

He will take over the charge of the foreign secretary on January 29 after incumbent Vijay Keshav Gokhale's "two-year term" ends a day before, the order said.