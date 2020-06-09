App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2020: Gujarat Board declares result; here's how to check it online

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2020: Gujarat Board has declared the SSC result for 2020 on its website. Here's how to check it online.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2020: File image
GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2020: File image

GSEB Gujarat Board has declared the 2020 SSC result on its website. The result was announced at 6.00 am on June 9 and were made available on the GSEB Gujarat Board website. This is the second result to be announced after those for HSC Science were announced by after the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

The examinations were concluded just before the nationwide lockdown started in March. A total of 10.83 lakh students appeared for this examination. Evaluation process was conducted during the lockdown and was stopped, before resuming on April 26. Results for this year were delayed by 15 days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A total of 15,000 teachers were given responsibility for paper checking.

In 2019, the GSEB Class 10 result was announced on May 21. About 66.97 percent was the pass percentage for GSEB SSC in 2019. As compared to last year, 0.53 percent less students passed their SSC examination this time. English medium students fared better than students from the vernacular medium, the passing percentage indicates.

Close

A total of 23 percent more students cleared examination from English medium as compared to Gujarati medium students.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog on GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2020 for the latest updates

The GSEB SSC result 2020 has been made accessible on GSEB's  website.

Here's how to check the GSEB SSC result 2020 online:

> Visit the official website of GSEB: gseb.org

> Click on the “SSC Results 2020” link.

> It will direct you to a new page on the GSEB website.

> Enter your seven-digit seat number and hit the submit button.

> Your GSEB result will be displayed on the screen.

> Download the result for future reference.

Candidates are required to login with their seven-digit seat number to obtain their 2020 GSEB SSC result. Students are advised to retain the copy of their GSEB 10th result for future reference.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #education #GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 #Gujarat #India

