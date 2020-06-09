GSEB 10th Result 2020 Highlights | Gujarat Board announces SSC results at gseb.org, girls outperform boys with 66.02%
GSEB SSC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the SSC exam this year
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students on June 9. The 11 lakh students who appeared in the examination can check their results at the Board's official website -- gseb.org. If the website is down or slow, the Board has made an arrangement for students to check their GSEB 10th results by sending an SMS. The GSEB is the governmental body, which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. Its primary function is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for SSC and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), maintains that a student is required to score at least a D grade in each subject and overall in order to pass the SSC examination.With the declaration of the GSEB 10th results, the Gujarat Board ended the anxious wait of approximately 11 lakh students, who had appeared for the SSC exams this year. The details regarding the result like pass percentage, names of toppers, their marks and other such information would be made available by the Board soon. The Board will also announce the dates of the supplementary exam for students who could not qualify the Board exam soon after the coronavirus situation normalises in Gujarat. Catch LIVE updates here:
GSEB 10th Result 2020 Live Updates | The number of schools securing less than 30 percent result in GSEB 10th exams has doubled in one year. This year, there are 1839 such schools, while the same was 995 in the year 2019.
GSEB 10th Result 2020 Live Updates | Students who could not qualify the Gujarat Board class 10th exam will be given an opportunity to appear for its supplementary exam. The board will announce the dates of supplementary exam soon after the coronavirus situation normalises in Gujarat, one of the states worst-affected by the pandemic. Those who passed the exam will get marksheet once the pandemic situation gets normal. - (Source: News18.com)
English (86.75 per cent)
Gujarati (57.54 per cent)
Hindi (63.94 per cent)
GSEB 10th Result 2020 Live Updates | Overall 60.64 percent students have cleared the GSEB SSC 2020 board exams. Among the districts, Surat has topped with 74.66 percent result.
GSEB 10th Result 2020 Live Updates | As many as 291 schools have recorded a 100 percent result in Gujarat Board class 10 results this year, which means, all the students of the schools have passed their GSEB SSC 2020 exams. 1,671 students in the state have got A-1 grade.
GSEB 10th Result 2020 Live Updates | Congratulations to all the students of Std. 10 on the occasion of the result and best wishes for a bright career: Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama
GSEB 10th Result 2020 Live Updates | In 2019, the GSEB Class 10 result was announced on May 21. About 66.97 percent was the pass percentage for GSEB SSC in 2019. As compared to last year, 0.53 percent less students passed their SSC examination this year.
English medium students fared better than students from the vernacular medium, the passing percentage indicates. A total of 23 percent more students cleared examination from English medium as compared to Gujarati medium students.