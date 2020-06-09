GSEB 10th Result 2020 Highlights | Gujarat Board announces SSC results at gseb.org, girls outperform boys with 66.02%

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students on June 9. The 11 lakh students who appeared in the examination can check their results at the Board's official website -- gseb.org. If the website is down or slow, the Board has made an arrangement for students to check their GSEB 10th results by sending an SMS. The GSEB is the governmental body, which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. Its primary function is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for SSC and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), maintains that a student is required to score at least a D grade in each subject and overall in order to pass the SSC examination.

With the declaration of the GSEB 10th results, the Gujarat Board ended the anxious wait of approximately 11 lakh students, who had appeared for the SSC exams this year. The details regarding the result like pass percentage, names of toppers, their marks and other such information would be made available by the Board soon. The Board will also announce the dates of the supplementary exam for students who could not qualify the Board exam soon after the coronavirus situation normalises in Gujarat.