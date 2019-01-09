Govt introduces Constitution Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

The government on Wednesday introduced in Rajya Sabha a legislation to give 10 per cent quota in state jobs and educational institutions for upper caste poor.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot introduced The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenth- Four Amendment) Bill 2019 amid slogan shouting by opposition Congress over the citizenship amendment bill.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and was brought to the Upper House after the sitting of the House was extended by a day.

Congress members wanted Home Minister Rajnath Singh to first come to the House and make a statement on the bill that provides non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan Indian citizenship.