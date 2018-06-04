App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Global airport capacity crisis amid passenger boom: IATA

With passenger levels projected to nearly double to 7.8 billion by 2036, infrastructure such as airports and air traffic control systems were not keeping pace, the International Air Transport Association said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Governments need to urgently tackle a capacity crisis facing airports as demand for international travel grows, but they should be cautious about private sector involvement, airline industry group IATA warned today.

With passenger levels projected to nearly double to 7.8 billion by 2036, infrastructure such as airports and air traffic control systems were not keeping pace, the International Air Transport Association said.

Major airports have sought to address the crisis by managing slots -- giving airlines specific operating rights at particular times.

But there was still a need for new airports, IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac said at the body's annual meeting in Sydney.

related news

"We are in a capacity crisis. And we don't see the required airport infrastructure investment to solve it," he said, adding that cash-strapped governments were increasingly turning to private firms to increase airport capacity.

But he cautioned against privatised airports, warning that they have "not lived up to airline expectations" with many carriers having "far too many bitter experiences".

"Travellers also sense the problem. According to (global rating system) Skytrax, five of the top six traveller-preferred airports are public," he said.

"Privatised airports are definitely more expensive. But there is little difference in efficiency or investment levels compared to airports in public hands." IATA today projected global air passenger traffic to rise by 6.5 percent this year to 4.36 billion, after increases of 7.0 and 7.3 percent in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

The body, which represents 280 airlines, will consider a resolution on the privatisation of airport infrastructure on Tuesday that calls on governments to factor in long-term economic and social benefits when commissioning new terminals.

The resolution will also call for better regulation governing privatised airports and protecting consumer interests.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 11:12 am

tags #Current Affais #global airport #IATA #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.