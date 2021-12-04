Gattipally Shivpal becomes the first dwarf to receive a driving license in India



Telangana | A Hyderabad man, Gattipally Shivpal becomes the first dwarf to receive a Driving license in India. Gattipally Shivlal is 42 years old and about 3 feet tall. He finished his degree in 2004 &was the first to complete the degree as a handicapped in his district. pic.twitter.com/phfhdT4oi8

— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

Gattipally Shivpal used to be teased by people because of his height, but today he is India's first award to receive a driving license. 42-year-old Shivpal, from Hyderabad, is about 3 feet tall and he finished his training in 2004. In that as well he was the first to complete it as a handicapped in his district.

"People used to tease me because of my height and today I am nominated for The Limca book of records and many others", said Shivpal.

After being contacted by many short people for driving classes he has decided to start a driving school for physically handicapped people, next year.