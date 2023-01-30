English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    G20: Two-day Science-20 Inception Meeting set to get underway in Puducherry today

    Indonesia and Brazil are the Troika members along with India, the host nation. The two-day meeting to be held on Monday and Tuesday will focus on scientific and technology aspects that would help the growth of nations.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
    (Image: News18 Creative)

    (Image: News18 Creative)

    The Science-20 (S20) Inception Meeting, which is being held as part of India's year-long G20 presidency, will begin in Puducherry on Monday with Indian National Science Academy (INSA) President Dr Ashutosh Sharma as the country's chair of the deliberations, an official release said.

    Indonesia and Brazil are the Troika members along with India, the host nation. The two-day meeting to be held on Monday and Tuesday will focus on scientific and technology aspects that would help the growth of nations. The theme of the meeting is "disruptive science for innovative and sustainable development".

    Fifteen foreign delegates from 11 G20 countries -- Australia, Brazil, China, European Union, France, India, Republic of Korea, Turkey, Russia, United Kingdom and United States of America -- are participating in the meeting, the release said.

    About 50 delegates and special invitees from various research and academic institutions across India are also participating in the deliberations.