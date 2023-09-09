G20 leaders agree to discuss adoption, implications of CBDCs

G20 discussion paper further added that they welcome the BIS Innovation Hub (BISIH) Report on Lessons Learnt on CBDCs.

The leaders of the group of world’s biggest 20 economies, gathered in New Delhi for the annual summit, have agreed to discuss the implications of adoption of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

"We welcome discussions on the potential macro-financial implications arising from the introduction and adoption of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), notably on cross-border payments as well as on the international monetary and financial system," a G20 discussion paper has said.

The leaders welcomed the BIS Innovation Hub (BISIH) Report on Lessons Learnt on CBDCs.

"Look forward to the IMF Report on Potential macro-financial implications of widespread adoption of CBDCs to advance the discussion on this issue," the discussion paper said.

