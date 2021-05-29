MARKET NEWS

Fuel price today: Petrol breaches Rs 100 mark in Mumbai; check prices in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today: In Jaipur, where the price of petrol had crossed Rs 100 on May 27, people have to shell out Rs 100.44 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
May 29, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
Petrol Diesel Price Today | Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation such as VAT. (Representative image)

Petrol prices breached the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai on May 29 after Rs 0.25 hike. The fuel prices were last raised two days ago on May 27.

Petrol now costs Rs 100.19 in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.17, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Delhi, people now have to pay Rs 93.94 for a litre of petrol and Rs 84.89 for a litre of diesel.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation such as the value-added tax (VAT). Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Consumers in Chennai would have to shell out Rs 95.51 for a litre of petrol after Rs 0.23 hike and Rs 89.65 for a litre of diesel.

In Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 93.97 a litre and diesel at Rs 87.74 a litre.

Petrol & Diesel Rates May 27, 2021

Thursday, 27th May, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai May 27, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    100
Thursday, 27th May, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai May 27, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    92
In Jaipur, where the price of petrol had crossed Rs 100 on May 27, people have to shell out Rs 100.44 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 93.66 in the pink city.

In Bengaluru, petrol costs Rs 97.07 and diesel is priced at 89.99 a litre.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) – IOC, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum – decide the rates of domestic fuel against global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in foreign exchange rates.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #diesel #India #petrol #trending
first published: May 29, 2021 08:00 am

