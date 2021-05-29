Fuel price today: Petrol breaches Rs 100 mark in Mumbai; check prices in your city

Petrol Diesel Price Today | Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation such as VAT. (Representative image)

Petrol prices breached the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai on May 29 after Rs 0.25 hike. The fuel prices were last raised two days ago on May 27.

Petrol now costs Rs 100.19 in Mumbai, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.17, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Delhi, people now have to pay Rs 93.94 for a litre of petrol and Rs 84.89 for a litre of diesel.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation such as the value-added tax (VAT). Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Consumers in Chennai would have to shell out Rs 95.51 for a litre of petrol after Rs 0.23 hike and Rs 89.65 for a litre of diesel.

In Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 93.97 a litre and diesel at Rs 87.74 a litre.

In Jaipur, where the price of petrol had crossed Rs 100 on May 27, people have to shell out Rs 100.44 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 93.66 in the pink city.

In Bengaluru, petrol costs Rs 97.07 and diesel is priced at 89.99 a litre.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) – IOC, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum – decide the rates of domestic fuel against global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in foreign exchange rates.