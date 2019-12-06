Four pleas filed in SC seeking review of Ayodhya verdict

Four separate petitions were filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of its November 9 verdict which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

A 5-judge bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, in a unanimous verdict on November 9 decreed the entire 2.77 acre disputed land in favour of deity 'Ram Lalla' and also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

Four separate fresh review petitions have been filed by Maulana Mufti Hasbullah, Mohd Umar, Maulana Mahfoozur Rehman and Mishbahuddin, who were party to the earlier litigation.