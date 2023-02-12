English
    Former SC judge Abdul Nazeer, of Ayodhya verdict fame, to be Andhra Pradesh governor

    Justice Nazeer was part of the Bench in several historic judgments of the court in recent history, including the Ayodhya verdict that won him several mentions on his final day as a judge

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST
    Born on January 5, 1958, at Beluvai in Karnataka Dakshina Kannada district, Justice Nazeer enrolled as an advocate on February 18, 1983, after completing his LLB degree from the SDM Law College, Mangaluru.

    Just over a month after retiring from the Supreme Court, Justice (Retd) Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the governor of Andhra Pradesh.

    Justice Nazeer was part of the Bench in several historic judgments of the court in recent history. He was the senior most judge of the Constitution Bench, which in January 2023, upheld the validity of the Union’s 2016 demonetisation scheme and held that additional restrictions, not contemplated in the Constitution, cannot be imposed on the freedom of speech of ministers and legislators.

    Justice Nazeer was initially appointed as a judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2003. In 2017, he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court, superseding judges who were senior to him.

    Appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court in February 2017, Justice Nazeer was part of the Constitution Benches that delivered two key judgments the same year. In August 2017, Nazeer dissented in the judgment which held that the practice of talaq-e-biddat or instantaneous triple talaq is unconstitutional.