Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh thanks PM Modi for announcement of repealing farm laws

Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

PTI
November 19, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement that the government has decided to repeal the Centre’s three farm laws Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

"Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah," Singh said in a tweet.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn’t convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Amarinder Singh #Farm laws #India #Narendra Modi #Politics
first published: Nov 19, 2021 10:10 am

