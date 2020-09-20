Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on September 20 took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Gowda, 87, was in June elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

This is the first time that the Janata Dal (Secular) party leader has become a member of the Upper House since 1996.

When the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for oath-taking by newly elected members. Gowda greeted the chair with folded hands after taking oath in Kannada.

Naidu remarked that he is a "good addition to our House". "Former prime minister and one of the senior-most leaders of our country has come to our House," he said.