English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    FM Sitharaman leaves for Japan to attend G7 meeting

    The G7 is a forum of leading industrialised nations–Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    PTI
    May 10, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday embarked on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, to attend a G7 meeting.

    India is an invitee to G 7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

    "During her visit, FM Smt.@nsitharaman will also have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, besides a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors," a finance ministry tweet said.

    During her trip, she will address investors and business leaders in Tokyo.

    Besides, she will address a seminar on 'Economic Policy in Pursuit of Welfare' at the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting while two other sessions–Tackling Immediate Challenges Facing Developing Countries and Strengthening International Cooperation for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.

    The G7 is a forum of leading industrialised nations–Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    Representatives of the European Union are always present at the annual meeting of the heads of state and government of the G 7.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #FM Sitharaman #G7 meet #Japan
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:52 pm