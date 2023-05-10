FM Sitharaman leaves for Japan to attend G7 meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday embarked on an official two-day visit to Niigata, Japan, to attend a G7 meeting.

India is an invitee to G 7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

"During her visit, FM Smt.@nsitharaman will also have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, besides a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors," a finance ministry tweet said.

During her trip, she will address investors and business leaders in Tokyo.

Besides, she will address a seminar on 'Economic Policy in Pursuit of Welfare' at the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting while two other sessions–Tackling Immediate Challenges Facing Developing Countries and Strengthening International Cooperation for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.

The G7 is a forum of leading industrialised nations–Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Representatives of the European Union are always present at the annual meeting of the heads of state and government of the G 7.