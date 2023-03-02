Februaries are getting hotter in India, shows data

The Met department said there was an "enhanced probability" of a heatwave from March to May in many regions of central and northwest India.

As India experienced the hottest February on record since 1901 this year, data shows that the country’s average maximum temperature for the second month has been rising over the years.

India recorded a maximum average temperature of 29.54 degrees Celsius in February this year, crossing the 2016 figure of 29.48 degrees Celsius. This is the highest figure recorded since 1901, the earliest year for which data is available with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Northwest India also recorded the highest maximum average temperature in February at 24.86 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, for Central India, this was the second-hottest February on record.

This February also saw the fifth-highest average minimum temperature recorded during the month till date.

As can be seen from the above chart, the average maximum temperature recorded during February in India has gone up over the period, indicating an overall rise in temperature in the country.

Data from the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which tracks the year-wise temperature change recorded monthly, marks this rise.

The data shows that in the last five years, the temperature change recorded in February in India has gone up by an average of 0.99 degrees Celsius, up from the 0.64 degrees uptick recorded on an average in the preceding five years. The FAO calculates temperature change with respect to a baseline climatology, corresponding to the period 1951–1980.

Hotter months ahead

The IMD’s forecast also predicts that the upcoming summer will have temperatures above normal and that many parts of the country will experience heatwaves.

“During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India, east and central India and some parts of northwest India,” said the agency in a statement released yesterday.

“Enhanced probability of occurrence of Heatwave during March to May season is likely over many regions of Central and adjoining Northwest India,” the statement added.

Impact on agriculture

Meanwhile, the elevated temperatures could have an adverse impact on wheat yields. The meteorological agency, in a special release last week, had advised farmers to initiate soil treatment for conservation of moisture or provide irrigation.

“This higher day temperature might lead to adverse effect on wheat approaching reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature. High temperature during flowering and maturing period leads to loss in yield,” said the IMD. The statement also added that the temperatures could have an impact on other standing crops and horticulture.

Data shows that only 1 percent of districts in the country reported receiving normal rainfall. Meanwhile, 89 percent reported no rainfall and 6 percent reported deficient or large-deficient rainfall.