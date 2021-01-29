Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | BKU (Lok Shakti) calls off protest in Noida following violence during tractor rally
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) here on Thursday announced it was ending its protest against the new central farm laws. BKU (Lok Shakti) chief Sheoraj Singh made the announcement during a press conference here, a day after two other farmers' union ended their stir.
"The protest has been called off," BKU (Lok Shakti) spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri told PTI. The farmers' union had been camping at the Dalit Prerna Sthal since December 2, demanding withdrawal of the three new farm laws, legalisation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and implementation of the recommendation of Swaminathan Committee's report.