January 29, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: BKU (Lok Shakti) calls off protest in Noida following violence during tractor rally

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 65th day. The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 65th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Suppor
t Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. Some protesters breached barricades and clashed with police on January 26 when the farmers were staging a tractor rally in the national capital. Some also stormed the historic Red Fort. Hundreds of individuals from both, the police and protesters, were injured during the violent incident. The Delhi Police has issued notices to around 20 farmer leaders over the incident, asking why legal action should not be taken against them.
  • January 29, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | BKU (Lok Shakti) calls off protest in Noida following violence during tractor rally

    The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) here on Thursday announced it was ending its protest against the new central farm laws. BKU (Lok Shakti) chief Sheoraj Singh made the announcement during a press conference here, a day after two other farmers' union ended their stir.

    "The protest has been called off," BKU (Lok Shakti) spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri told PTI. The farmers' union had been camping at the Dalit Prerna Sthal since December 2, demanding withdrawal of the three new farm laws, legalisation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and implementation of the recommendation of Swaminathan Committee's report.

  • January 29, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana BJP leader Rampal Majra quits party over farm laws

    Haryana BJP leader and former chief parliamentary secretary Rampal Majra on Thursday quit the party over the Centre's new agriculture laws in solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against these legislations. I completely stand with the farmers, who are protesting against these laws. I feel that these laws are not only anti-farmer but when implemented will adversely impact other sections of the society too, he told reporters here.

    He confirmed that he resigned from the BJP over the new farm laws. Majra, a three-time former MLA, had switched over to the BJP from the INLD just before the 2019 assembly elections. He had in September last year dubbed then Centre's farm bills as "anti-farmer", claiming that the apprehensions about the minimum support price (MSP) were not unfounded.

  • January 29, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Ghaziabad administration asks protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate

    The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site by Thursday night even as union leader Rakesh Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but won't end the stir. A confrontation was building up at the UP Gate in Ghazipur bordering Delhi with heavy security deployed while frequent power cuts were witnessed in the evening at the protest site, where Bharatiya Kisan Union members, led by Tikait, are staying put since November 28.

    "Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has communicated to the protesters camping at the UP Gate at Delhi border to vacate the spot by tonight or the administration will remove them," a district official told PTI. However, Tikait, the BKU's national spokesperson, condemned the Uttar Pradesh government and police for the move. "I will commit suicide but won't end protest until the farm bills are repealed," Tikait said in a message to PTI, claiming threat to his life.

  • January 29, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Shashi Tharoor, six journalists booked for sedition in UP over January 26 violence in Delhi

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, officials said on Thursday. The FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 police station here following a complaint by a resident who alleged that "digital broadcast" and "social media posts" by these people were responsible for the violence during a tractor rally by farmers in the national capital. The journalists named in the FIR are Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath. An unidentified person has also been named in the FIR. "Yes, the FIR has been lodged," a senior Noida Police officer confirmed to PTI.

  • January 29, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 65th day today.
    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

