Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Centre, leaders of farmer unions to hold talks today

December 30, 2020 / 08:01 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 35th day. The Centre and the protesting farmer unions will resume stalled talks today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 35th day today. The Centre and the protesting farmer unions will resume stalled talks today with farmers sticking to their hardline position that the parleys will only be on the modalities of repealing the three new agri reform laws and giving a legal guarantee on the M
SP among other issues. Ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks after a three-week hiatus, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said they discussed and finalised the government's position for the meeting. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.
  • December 30, 2020 / 08:14 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers burnt copies of the three new agri-marketing laws at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday, even as they remained resolved in their demand for withdrawal of the contentious legislations for the 29th day. At the Chilla border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) supporters, hailing from various districts of western Uttar Pradesh, also practised march-past, saying they are preparing to hold a parade on the Republic Day if their protest extends till January 26. The Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla remained partially closed due to the farmers' agitation, according to a police official. The Delhi to Noida carriageway is open but the other side on the road is closed, the official said. (PTI)

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:58 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The farmers’ union leaders will, on December 30, meet representatives from the Centre in the next round of negotiations between the two sides on the new agricultural laws as thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than a month now.

    The union leaders have said they will stick to their four specific demands, including chalking out modalities of repealing the three legislation and giving a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) despite the government having reiterated that it was open to amendments but there was no question of repealing the farm reform laws.

    Read: Talks resume today, unions adamant on four specific demands

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:41 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Khalsa Aid India, an NGO known for providing aid to people in distress, said the "vilification" faced by the organisation for helping their "own people" during the ongoing farmers protest was "unprecedented". Registered separately as a charitable trust in 2013, Khalsa Aid India has been camping from day one of the farmers protest at the two major protest sites of Singhu and Tikri. Initially serving only langars, they shifted attention to the other important needs of the protesting farmers when others too started free community kitchens.

    The NGO is currently running a 600-bed full-to-capacity night shelter along with the two 'Kisan Malls' which provide various items of daily use, such as inner wears, thermals, toothbrush and sanitary pads to those in need.

    Read: Faced unprecedented vilification campaign for helping protesting farmers: Khalsa Aid India chief

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:38 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Ahead of crucial talks between the Centre and agitating farmers, the Congress has demanded legal sanctity to the demands of farmers, including that on ensuring minimum support price. Addressing a joint press conference, Congress leaders Rajeev Shukla and Govind Dotasra said the government must immediately repeal the three new farm laws and bring fresh ones after incorporating the demands of farmers.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet that the youth, public and farmers are being attacked by the Modi government. "Unemployment has hit the youth, public is facing atrocities on account of inflation and the farmers are attacked with the new laws of 'friends'. This is the Modi government," he tweeted in Hindi, citing a news report that claimed that 35 lakh jobs were taken away in the country in the month of November due to the lockdown.

    Read: Congress demands legal sanctity to farmers' demands; says bring new laws

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:35 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | A day before the next round of talks between the Centre and the farmers protesting against the three new agri laws, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said they discussed and finalised the government's position for the Wednesday meeting, a source said.

    Agriculture Minister Tomar, Railway Minister Goyal and MoS Commerce and Industry Som Parkash have been representing the Centre in dialogues with the farmers. It has been over a month now that thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping at Delhi's borders seeking repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September by the Centre.

    Read: Union Ministers Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet Amit Shah a day before crucial talks with farmers

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:25 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Centre is working in the interest of corporations and is not bothered about the farmers protesting at Delhi's border in this cold weather, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders alleged here on Tuesday as the opposition party reached out to the community over the new farm laws brought by the government. SP workers met farmers in Jhandupura village and extended support to those protesting against the three new laws brought by the Centre, which "are being forced" on them. "The farmers are asking that when they are not in favour of the laws, then why is the government not listening to them," the Noida unit of the party said in a statement.

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation which represents the farmer unions, said the modalities for repealing the three contentious laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) must be part of the agenda. The Morcha further said the agenda should also include amendments to be made and notified in the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 to exclude farmers from its penal provisions. Through the letter, the Morcha also formally accepted the government's invitation for the dialogue.

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:23 AM IST

    The Centre and the protesting farmer unions will resume stalled talks on Wednesday with the latter sticking to their hardline position that the parleys will only be on the modalities of repealing the three new agri laws and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP among other issues. Ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks after a three-week hiatus, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said they discussed and finalised the government's position for the meeting. Tomar, the minister for Agriculture, and Goyal, the minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, and MoS Commerce and Industry Som Parkash have been representing the Centre at the talks with the farmers. Tomar on Monday said he is hopeful of an early solution to the impasse.
     

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:18 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 35th day today.
    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

