Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Centre, leaders of farmer unions to hold talks today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers burnt copies of the three new agri-marketing laws at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday, even as they remained resolved in their demand for withdrawal of the contentious legislations for the 29th day. At the Chilla border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) supporters, hailing from various districts of western Uttar Pradesh, also practised march-past, saying they are preparing to hold a parade on the Republic Day if their protest extends till January 26. The Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla remained partially closed due to the farmers' agitation, according to a police official. The Delhi to Noida carriageway is open but the other side on the road is closed, the official said. (PTI)
