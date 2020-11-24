Explained: Maharashtra’s new rules for inter-state travel amid COVID-19 resurgence

The Maharashtra government on November 24 issued fresh guidelines for people travelling to the state from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan where cases of the novel coronavirus are on the rise.

Maharashtra has made RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state by air, train or by road from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat. RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) is considered the gold standard for COVID-19 testing.

India's total COVID tally reached 91.77 lakh on November 24 with the death toll at 1.34 lakh. About 4.38 lakh cases remain ‘active’. Although the daily addition in cases has remained under the 50,000-mark for a while, multiple states have seen a spike with some cities such as New Delhi and Ahmedabad tightening rules.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, has managed to keep a check on the situation lately. However, there are concerns that festive and holiday-season travel could trigger another wave. The state reported 17.84 lakh confirmed cases as of November 24. While 16.54 lakh patients had recovered, 82,915 cases were 'active'. Maharashtra's death toll from the outbreak stood at 46,653.

Here are some key queries answered:

Are these rules only for certain states?

Yes. Currently, these rules only apply to passengers travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat. However, relevant existing safety protocols remain in place for other states.

What should air travellers do?

Airline travellers to Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra from the aforementioned states will now have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test before boarding the flight. Only passengers with a negative report will be allowed to board flights to cities in Maharashtra.

What happens to railway passengers?

Railway passengers will have to produce a negative report obtained 96 hours prior to the journey, upon arrival.

What if I am travelling by road?

People from the Delhi-National Capital Regions (NCR), Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa, who are entering Maharashtra, need to be tested for COVID-19 symptoms – including body temperature, by personnel deployed by district collectors of the land border districts.

Who can enter Maharashtra?

1) All the passengers (air/train/road) who do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

2) Those with RT-PCR test certificates done within 96 hours (72 for air passengers) before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra, and the report has arrived as 'negative'.

3) Passengers tested for symptoms including body temperature on state borders.

What if a passenger is tested COVID-19 positive?

1) Air passengers: Passengers whose report comes positive will be contacted and treated as per the existing protocol. The concerned municipal commissioners will be the nodal officers for the same and ensure that the above instructions are followed strictly.

2) Train passengers:

a) Passengers who show symptoms shall be segregated.

b) They will undergo antigen test.

c) If found positive, they will be sent to a COVID Care Centre (CCC) for further care.

d) The cost of further care, including CCC, shall be borne by such passengers themselves.

e) The municipal commissioners/district collectors concerned will be the nodal officers for the same.

3) Road travellers:

a) Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated.

b) They will undergo antigen test.

c) If found positive, they will be sent to a COVID Care Centre (CCC) for further care.

d) The cost of further care, including CCC, shall be borne by such passengers themselves).

e) The municipal commissioners/district collectors concerned will be the nodal officers for the same.