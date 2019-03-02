App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

EPICs and 11 other photo ID cards valid for voting: ECI

In the case of EPIC, a clerical error or spelling mistakes should be ignored provided the identity of the elector can be established by the EPIC, the ECI said.

Whatsapp

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked all electors, who have been issued Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), to produce it for their identification at the polling stations before casting their vote, a government release said.

Electors who will not be able to produce the EPIC can produce any of the 11 alternative photo identity documents for establishing their identity such as passport, driving license, service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by the central or the state government or PSUs or public limited companies, passbooks with photograph issued by a bank or a post office, PAN Card, smart card issued by the Registrar General of India (RGI) under National Population Register (NPR), MGNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, pension document with photograph, official identity cards issued to MPs/ MLAs/ MLCs and Aadhaar Card, the government release.

In the case of EPIC, a clerical error or spelling mistakes should be ignored provided the identity of the elector can be established by the EPIC, the release said.

If it is not possible to establish the identity of the elector on account of mismatch of photograph, the voter shall have to produce one of the above alternative photo documents, the quoted the ECI as saying.

related news

Overseas electors who are registered in the electoral roll under Section 20A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, based on the particulars in their passport, will be identified in the polling station on the basis of their original passport only, the release added.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 09:12 pm

tags #EPIC

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.