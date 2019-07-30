App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED grills Ahmed Patel's son-in-law in Sterling Biotech bank fraud case

Siddiqui's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was grilled on charges of links with the Sandesara brothers, the owners and promoters of the Vadodara-based company, at an Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here, they added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ED on July 30 recorded the statement of Irfan Siddiqui, son-in-law of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, in connection with the multi-crore-rupee bank fraud and money-laundering probe against Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech, officials said.

Siddiqui's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was grilled on charges of links with the Sandesara brothers, the owners and promoters of the Vadodara-based company, at an Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here, they added.

It is expected that his questioning will continue on Wednesday as well.

Close

The alleged Rs-8,100 crore bank loan fraud is said to have been perpetrated by the Vadodara-based pharma firm and its main promoters -- Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara and Deepti Sandesara -- all of whom are absconding.

The Sandesaras are also facing probes for their alleged nexus with some high-profile politicians by the ED as also by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax department under criminal sections dealing with corruption and tax evasion respectively.
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #India #PMLA #Sterling Biotech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.