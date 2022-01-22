ECI extends ban on physical rallies, road shows in poll bound states till January 31

(Representative image)

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Election Commission of India on January 22 extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, 2022.

According to the circular, issued by the Election Commission, no roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession will be allowed till January 31.

ALSO READ: Punjab assembly elections postponed, to be held on February 20

The commission allowed physical meetings of concerned political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons or 50 percent of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA.

The decision was taken citing finalisation of contesting candidates for Phase 1 elections on January 27. The relaxations will be allowed from January 28, 2022, till February 8, 2022.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

With finalisation of contesting candidates for Phase 2 polls will be finalised on January 31 2022, the commission has given the same relaxation as above. However, it will be applicable from February 1, 2022 till February 12, 2022.

Among other things, the ECI enhanced the limit of door to door campaign from 5 to 10. The commission has also allowed video vans for publicity with usual COVID restrictions at designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 viewers or 50 percent of the capacity.

The District Election Officer will be responsible to identify and to notify the designated spaces in advance for the campaign purposes.