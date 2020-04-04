App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on April 5: Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3 had urged people to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the novel coronavirus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The government on April 4 cautioned people against the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on April 5 as they are inflammable.

In a video message of over 11 minutes, Modi had also asked people to maintain the "lakshman rekha" of social distancing by staying indoors and not getting together in groups during the exercise.

"Please refrain from using alcohol-based hand sanitisers tomorrow before lighting candles or diyas," K S Dhatwalia, Principal Director General of PIB, said at a media briefing.

Modi had said once people everywhere light up lamps, diyas or display flashlights of their mobile phones at their doorsteps or balconies after turning off the lights at home, it will emerge in this "superpower" of brightness that "we are all fighting with a collective resolve".

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

