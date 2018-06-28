Differently-abled swimmer from Madhya Pradesh crosses English Channel in 12 hours

Satendra Singh, a 29-year-old differently-abled swimmer, is living proof that capability cannot be measured in terms of physicality. On Sunday, history was created when, in 12 hours and 26 minutes, Singh swam across the English Channel.

The swimmer, hailing from Gwalior, was joined by three others who attempted the daring feat in June.

In May last year, Singh had completed a 36-km swim in the Arabian Sea, clocking in at 5 hours and 43 minutes, as part of his preparations for the English Channel.

Singh is the first person in India with 75 percent disability to complete the 36-km Arabian Sea swim. Despite his inability to use his lower limbs, Singh was ready to take on the 36 km Dover Strait swim in the English Channel.