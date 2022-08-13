English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    DGCA issues guidelines to prevent bird hits at airports

    There have been various incidents of bird hits during the last few weeks. On August 4, Go First’s flight to Chandigarh returned to Ahmedabad on Thursday after suffering a bird hit.

    PTI
    August 13, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
    (Representational image: Philip Myrtorp via Unsplash)

    (Representational image: Philip Myrtorp via Unsplash)


    To check incidents of collision of planes with birds and other animals at airports across India, aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday issued guidelines for them that included carrying out routine patrols in random patterns and informing pilots whenever there is any wildlife activity.


    There have been various incidents of bird hits during the last few weeks. On August 4, Go First’s flight to Chandigarh returned to Ahmedabad on Thursday after suffering a bird hit.


    On June 19, an engine on a SpiceJet Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after it took off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.


    The regulator stated in its Saturday circular that all airport operators are requested to review their wildlife hazard management programme to identify the gaps and ensure its strict implementation in and in the vicinity of an aerodrome.


    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airports to carry out a wildlife risk assessment and rank them according to the risk posed to aircraft. The airports must have a procedure to monitor and record wildlife movement data, it said.

    Close

    Related stories


    The airports should also have a procedure to notify pilots ”in response to any significant wildlife concentration or activity both on and in the vicinity of the airport”, it mentioned.


    Routine patrolling is the core of the wildlife hazard management programme, it said. The patrols should be carried out in random patterns rather than a regular route so that wildlife do not learn or become accustomed to the timing of patrols, it mentioned.

    ”Aerodrome operators are directed to forward monthly action taken report on the implementation of wildlife hazard management programme and also provide wildlife strike data…by 7th of every month,” it noted.

    PTI
    Tags: #Airport #Bird Hit #DGCA
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 04:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.