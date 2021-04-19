Delhi's share of oxygen diverted to another state: AAP government tells HC

Representational image

The Delhi government, which is battling to cater to the need of oxygen for COVID-19 patients, claimed in the Delhi High Court on April 19 that one of the reasons for the shortage of oxygen was diversion to one of the largest states in the country.

When the submission to this effect was made, a Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the state’s name but senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, refrained from naming it and said it could “become political”.

When the bench said “it is not political for us”, Mehra replied “it is one of the largest states. I will leave it at that”.

During the hearing, Delhi government said that the firm which used to supply 140 metric ton of oxygen per day to the hospitals in the national capital has suddenly stopped its supply and is diverting to another state.

The bench then directed the firm M/s Inox, which used to supply oxygen to Delhi hospitals and has suddenly stopped, to immediately restore the oxygen supply.

“We direct M/s Inox to honour its contract and supply oxygen to Delhi government and hospitals here and restore 140 metric ton oxygen supply to Delhi immediately which shall in turn be distributed to needy hospitals here,” the bench said.

Delhi has been reporting around 25,000 COVID-19 cases daily for the past few days.

Hospitals in the city have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling COVID-19 cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on April 18 termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an ‘emergency’. He also wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter.

The High Court, on its own, revived a disposed of petition related to COVID-19 testings and infrastructure, noting that the virus has raised its “ugly head” once again and the pandemic is raging with much greater intensity and ‘it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse’.