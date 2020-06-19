App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC to hear PIL against making Lieutenant Governor chairman of DDMA in July

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it was not issuing notice in the matter for now and was adjourning it to July 9.

PTI

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will hear in July a PIL challenging the law making the Lieutenant Governor as the chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and also seeking quashing of his decision to set aside the AAP government order to hospitals to treat only bona fide residents of the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it was not issuing notice in the matter for now and was adjourning it to July 9.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the LG, said both the DDMA and the Delhi government were working together during the present crisis.

Close

The petition, by advocate Dheeraj Kumar Singh, has contended that the LG as DDMA chairperson exceeded his jurisdiction by allowing residents of other states to use the resources of the national capital.

related news

Singh, in his plea, has claimed that LG Anil Baijal's June 8 order setting aside Delhi government's June 7 direction to hospitals here, to treat only bona fide residents of the national capital, was in contravention of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005.

The petition has sought quashing of the provision in the DMA under which the LG has been made the head of the DDMA, saying that in other states and Union Territories the chief minister heads such a body.

It has also claimed that according to provisions of the DMA, the state disaster management authority has to lay down guidelines for providing relief to persons affected by a disaster and the quantum of relief cannot be less than the minimum standard laid down by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Therefore, DDMA was under "legal compulsion" to provide minimum relief, like shelter, food, drinking water, medical cover, sanitation and ex-gratia on account of loss of life or livelihood, during any disaster, including the coronavirus outbreak.

However, no such relief work has been initiated by DDMA till filing of the petition despite thousands of people dying due to COVID-19, Singh has claimed.

His petition has sought directions to DDMA to provide relief like medical cover and ex-gratia for loss of life or livelihood, as well as free or affordable treatment for Delhi residents and to take control of errant hospitals who are "acting in unethical manner by fleecing patients for treatment of coronavirus infection".

It has also sought setting up of a committee to look into steps taken by DDMA and ascertain whether it was acting as per DMA.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #AAP #Anil Baijal #Current Affairs #DDMA #Delhi High Court #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan Airlines to raise up to $4.7 billion to weather coronavirus slump

Japan Airlines to raise up to $4.7 billion to weather coronavirus slump

Maritime bodies join hands to transport 4,000 Indian seafarers till June 30 on non-commercial basis

Maritime bodies join hands to transport 4,000 Indian seafarers till June 30 on non-commercial basis

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, being shifted to ICU

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, being shifted to ICU

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.