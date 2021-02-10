MARKET NEWS

Delhi court to pronounce verdict on M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani

Priya Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against M J Akbar in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST

A Delhi court on February 10 will pass its verdict in M J Akbar’s criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had on February 1 reserved the judgment after Akbar as well as Ramani completed their arguments.

Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.

He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment by all the women who came forward during the #MeToo campaign against him.

(Inputs from PTI)
