    Delhi adds 2,423 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate nears 15%

    This is the fifth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained above 2,000.

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 09:38 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Delhi on Sunday reported 2,423 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 percent, the highest since January 22, while two more people died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. On January 22, the positivity rate stood at 16.4 percent.

    This is the fifth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained above 2,000. The positivity rate has remained above 10 per cent for seven straight days. The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 16,186 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated.

    Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality. On Friday, it logged 2,419 cases with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two people died due to the disease.

    On Thursday, the city saw 2,202 cases with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five fatalities. Wednesday's death toll was the highest since June 25, when six people succumbed to the disease.
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 09:38 pm
