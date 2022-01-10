COVID-19 | Delhi likely to allow only delivery facilities at restaurants, WFH for all private offices

Representative image (AFP)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting on January 10 to discuss if further coronavirus restriction should be imposed in the National Capital in view of the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week, CNBC-TV18 reported.

At the meet, the DDMA discussed the issuance of further restrictions on restaurants and weekly markets in the city. Delhi restaurants will likely be asked to discontinue offering dine-in facilities and be allowed to remain open only for delivery. At present, restaurants in Delhi are allowed to operate at 50 percent of their capacity on weekdays.

The DDMA also discussed restricting weekly markets to only one per area. However, such markets will not be allowed to be set up on roads and will have to shift to a common open area.

The disaster management authority has suggested speaking to neighbouring states to enforce weekend curfew in the National Capital Region and seek the help of the Ministry of Home Affairs to prevent movements towards the NCR on weekends.

Additionally, the DDMA discussed imposing 100 percent work from home (WFH) for all private offices under its purview.

Delhi has been functioning under a yellow alert per its GRAP system since December 28, with a night curfew in place along with the closure of educational institutions among other COVID-19 restrictions.

On January 9, Delhi logged 22,751 fresh coronavirus infections and 17 COVID-19 deaths. This was the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases reported by Delhi since May 2021.