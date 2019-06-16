Cyclone Vayu highlights: Storm spares Gujarat, changes course towards Oman

Live now
Jun 16, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cyclone Vayu to remain over sea, maintain strength for 36 hours: Report
Cyclone Vayu won't hit Gujarat: IMD
Cyclone Vayu: 3 lakh people evacuated from Gujarat, 10,000 from Diu
Gujarat braces for the cyclone
Cyclone Vayu around 290 km southwest of Mumbai: IMD
Coast Guard, Navy, Army and Air Force on standby
NDRF teams deployed for preventive evacuation
Cyclone headed towards Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions
Cyclone Vayu turned into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm
AAI: Normal flight operations to resume at Diu and Porbandar airports (Gujarat) from 10 am tomorrow.
Sparing Gujarat, Cyclone Vayu moves towards Oman: PTI
Sparing Gujarat after changing course, Cyclone Vayu began moving away from the state coast towards Oman, even as the danger of heavy winds and rain in coastal areas continued, officials said here.
Though the "eye of the storm" is away from land, the cyclone's outer periphery would leave its impact on the coast, officials said.
State authorities have already evacuated three lakh people from low-lying areas near the coast to safer places.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "According to IMD bulletin, Cyclone Vayu, which was going to hit Gujarat, has moved towards Oman. But the administration will continue to be on high alert for the next 24 hours."
Schools in coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch will remain closed Friday as a precaution, the chief minister said. (PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews Navy's preparation to deal with cyclone Vayu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on reviewed the Navy's preparedness along the Maharashtra and Gujarat coast in view of cyclone Vayu, officials said.
Senior Navy officials briefed Singh at a meeting in naval headquarters here during which he was apprised about various measures being taken by the force to deal with possible scenarios, they said
He was briefed about the ability and readiness of various assets of Western Naval Command (HQWNC) which were kept ready for deployment to the affected areas in case of requirement.
"The Western Naval Command, Mumbai is closely monitoring the developing situation. Indian Navy ships Chennai, Gomati and Deepak at Mumbai have embarked with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and are ready to be deployed at short notice," the Navy said.
In addition, 5,000 litres of drinking water is also being kept on board naval ships. (PTI)
Alert continues as Cyclone Vayu begins skirting Saurashtra coast
Bringing relief for Gujarat, Cyclone Vayu Thursday began moving away from the state coast, even as the danger of heavy winds and rainfall continued, officials said. State authorities have already evacuated three lakh people from low-lying areas near the coast to safer places, an official said.
Heavy rains which lashed the coastal areas were likely to continue, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
"The cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards, skirting the Saurashtra coast (and) affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph during the next 12 hours," the IMD said in a release issued at 5 pm. (PTI)
According to The Weather Channel, the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu is moving northwestwards. It has started skirting the Saurashtra coast. Coastal areas of Gujarat have been witnessing persistent heavy rainfall and the IMD forecasts suggest that heavy rains will continue in the region at least till the evening.
IMD: Cyclone VAYU located near 20.5N/69.3E at 1330 IST is 120 km Southwest of Veraval & 120 km south of Porbandar. It is moving northwestwards & has started skirting the Saurashtra Coast. Heavy Rainfall likely to continue over the coastal areas during next 3 hours.
The Indian Navy reviewed all preparatory actions in coordination with State/ Civil administration of Gujarat for Cyclone 'Vayu'.
- The Western Naval Command, Mumbai is closely monitoring the developing situation.
- IN Ships Chennai, Gomati and Deepak at Mumbai have been embarked with HADR/ Relief Material, and are ready to be deployed at short notice.
- In addition, 5000 litres of drinking water is also being embarked on board IN ships. Seven IN aircraft and three helicopters are standby for deployment.
- Two Diving & Rescue teams, and three Medical teams are ready to render necessary assistance.
- Preparations have been undertaken to setup community kitchen at Dwarka and Porbandar. Aircraft and helicopters will be deployed for the damage assessment and Search and Rescue operations as required.
Update: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparations of the Indian Coast Guard and Navy for tackling Cyclone Vayu, and is monitoring the situation, reports news agency ANI.
Update: According to The Weather Channel, latest forecasts suggest a total rainfall of around 500 mm between Dwarka and Porbandar in Kathiawar peninsula in Gujarat for the next four days. Saurashtra and Kutch are expected to receive widespread rainfall today and tomorrow.
No damage confirmed at airports so far: Airports Authority of India
Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said that as per the current status, “effect of Cyclone Vayu is milder at most of the airports of Gujarat. No damage is confirmed so far”. Porbandar, Diu and Bhavnagar airports have been instructed to closely monitor the situation.
At 10.30 am today morning, Cyclone Vayu was 110 km southwest of Veraval and 130 km south of Porbandar in Gujarat, according to IMD.
As of 9.30 am today morning, Cyclone Vayu was 110 km southwest of Veraval and 150 km south of Porbandar in Gujarat, IMD has said.
Cyclone Vayu, delayed monsoon result in 45% rain deficit across India
The country has so far received only 25.8 mm of rain, against the average 46.6 mm expected by June 12.
Cyclone Vayu is expected to remain over the Arabian Sea for a longer time, according to The Weather Channel. It is likely to maintain its strength for another 36 hours.
Cyclone Vayu impact: Heat wave expected in Pakistan's Karachi
A heat wave is expected to hit Karachi today in the wake of Cyclone Vayu, India’s Gujarat coast, Pakistan’s ARY News has reported.
Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that the temperature could rise to 40-42 degree Celsius in the port city today.
Authorities of Sindh province have been asked to remain alert in coming days due to the cyclone.