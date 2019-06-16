Cyclone Vayu highlights: Storm spares Gujarat, changes course towards Oman

Sparing Gujarat, Cyclone Vayu moves towards Oman: PTI

Sparing Gujarat after changing course, Cyclone Vayu began moving away from the state coast towards Oman, even as the danger of heavy winds and rain in coastal areas continued, officials said here.

Though the "eye of the storm" is away from land, the cyclone's outer periphery would leave its impact on the coast, officials said.

State authorities have already evacuated three lakh people from low-lying areas near the coast to safer places.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "According to IMD bulletin, Cyclone Vayu, which was going to hit Gujarat, has moved towards Oman. But the administration will continue to be on high alert for the next 24 hours."

Schools in coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch will remain closed Friday as a precaution, the chief minister said. (PTI)