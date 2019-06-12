Cyclone Vayu LIVE updates: 'Very severe' storm around 340 km south of Gujarat's Veraval

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Vayu

The Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been put on high alert for Cyclone Vayu.

The Army has deployed 10 columns in the coastal areas of Gujarat. It has kept 24 columns on standby and is ready to carry out the rescue and relief operations, a defence spokesperson said in a release. Each column has a strength of about 70 personnel.