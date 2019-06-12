Cyclone Vayu LIVE updates: 'Very severe' storm around 340 km south of Gujarat's Veraval

Live now
Jun 12, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Gujarat braces for the cyclone
Cyclone Vayu around 290 km southwest of Mumbai: IMD
Coast Guard, Navy, Army and Air Force on standby
NDRF teams deployed for preventive evacuation
Cyclone headed towards Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions
Cyclone Vayu turned into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm
WATCH | Cyclone Vayu: 'Very severe' storm to skirt Mumbai coast soon
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Vayu
The Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been put on high alert for Cyclone Vayu.
The Army has deployed 10 columns in the coastal areas of Gujarat. It has kept 24 columns on standby and is ready to carry out the rescue and relief operations, a defence spokesperson said in a release. Each column has a strength of about 70 personnel.
10 districts of Gujarat likely to be affected
The Gujarat government has said that the cyclone is likely to affect Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts.
People living in low-lying areas of these 10 districts are being shifted to safer places.
Update: Cyclone Vayu is 340 km south of Gujarat's Veraval, according to reports. It is expected to hit the coast tomorrow morning with winds of 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph.
IMD has tweeted that this ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm is about 290 km west-southwest of Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Commissioner of Police, Mumbai has said that Mumbai is likely to “experience very windy conditions from afternoon” and that citizens should not venture into sea and should keep safe distance from shore-line.
“Parking under weak/old trees be avoided. Take care Mumbai,” the Commissioner of Police tweeted.
IAF’s C-17 aircraft got airborne from Delhi to Arakkonam today. The aircraft will airlift approximately 152 NDRF personnel and eight tons of equipment from Arakkonam to Jamnagar for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission for people likely to be affected by Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat.
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Goa and Maharashtra's Konkan region.
When the cyclone skirts Mumbai at around 2.30 pm, it will be about 260 km away from the city. There could be south-easterly winds of about 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, The Weather Channel has reported.
Kandla port in Gujarat has been temporarily closed because of the cyclone, reports suggest.
Cyclone Vayu is expected to skirt the Mumbai coast shortly. However, the core of this cyclone is not close to Mumbai.
The Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance, an official earlier said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations yesterday and directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have started landing in Gujarat with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to undertake preventive evacuation of people living on the west coast.
The cyclone continues to progress towards Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat.
Cyclone Vayu turned into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm today.
It would cause gusty winds to blow at a speed of 145 kmph to 170 kmph by tomorrow (June 13) morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.