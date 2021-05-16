MARKET NEWS

Cyclone Tauktae: Know how first cyclonic storm of 2021 gets its name, its meaning and more

In view of Cyclone Tauktae, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the coasts of Gujarat and Diu and Daman.

Moneycontrol News
May 16, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
The eye of cyclone Tauktae is now cleraly observed, says India Meteorological Department. (Image: Twitter/@Indiametdept)

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on May 16 and is approaching the Gujarat coast, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Very severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' has intensified further in last three hours. The eye of the cyclone is now clearly observed in the INSAT-3D satellite imagery at 1130 IST. The diameter of eye is roughly 4 km with eye temperature -5.2°C. The wall cloud top temperature is -93°C,” the IMD said on Twitter.

The cyclone, first in 2021, is likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning, the weather department said. Tidal waves are likely to inundate several coastal districts during the landfall, it said.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the coasts of Gujarat and Diu and Daman.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of Cyclone Tauktae

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, by May 18, the wind speed is expected to increase to 150-160 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 175 kmph.

How cyclone Taukte got its name?

The cyclone has been given the name ‘Tauktae’ (pronounced Tau’te) by Myanmar. It means 'gecko', a highly vocal lizard, in the Burmese language.

How are cyclones named?

The naming of cyclones is done by World Meteorological Organization/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (WMO/ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC), according to an NDTV report.

Thirteen countries on the panel, including India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen, name cyclones in the region.

In 2020, a new list of names was released that had 169 names of cyclones, having 13 suggested names each from 13 countries.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners to visit affected areas and carry out rescue and relief works as Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal districts of the state on the day.

Meanwhile, gusty winds and heavy rains lashed several parts of Goa on the day due to the cyclonic storm, uprooting electric poles and affecting power supply in many parts of the coastal state, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)
TAGS: #Current Affairs #cyclone #Cyclone Tauktae #India
first published: May 16, 2021 02:03 pm

