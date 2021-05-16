Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Two killed in separate incidents of wall collapse in Tamil Nadu

May 16, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

them to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated. "Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and intensify further. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around evening," the IMD said in its latest update. The Western Railway said it has cancelled 56 trains either originating or terminating in Gujarat's Saurashtra region as a precaution. Meanwhile, Heavy rains were reported in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district on May 15, said KS Hosalikar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune. Mumbai is also expected to witness showers from today afternoon. The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the entire Konkan and hilly areas of western Maharashtra, mainly Kolhapur and Satara on May 16 and 17.

Cyclonic storm Tauktae has intensified and is expected to reach Gujarat coast by May 18 and bring heavy rain to some areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the preparedness of states, central ministries and agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae and asked