May 16, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Two killed in separate incidents of wall collapse in Tamil Nadu

Tropical Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters ready as part of preparations to deal with the situation that could arise due to cyclone Tauktae.

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm Tauktae has intensified and is expected to reach Gujarat coast by May 18 and bring heavy rain to some areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the preparedness of states, central ministries and agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae and asked
them to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated. "Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and intensify further. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around evening," the IMD said in its latest update. The Western Railway said it has cancelled 56 trains either originating or terminating in Gujarat's Saurashtra region as a precaution. Meanwhile, Heavy rains were reported in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district on May 15, said KS Hosalikar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune. Mumbai is also expected to witness showers from today afternoon. The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the entire Konkan and hilly areas of western Maharashtra, mainly Kolhapur and Satara on May 16 and 17.
  • May 16, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Two people have died in separate incidents of wall collapse as Cyclone Tauktae brought heavy rain to Kanyakumari and western districts of Tamil Nadu. As per a report in the Times of India, two-year-old Regina of Ramanthurai near Killiyoor died when the wall of their house collapsed and fell on her around 2 am on Saturday. In a similar incident, 36-year-old Eugine of Kokkudivilai near Karode died when the soaked mud house fell on him on Friday evening.

  • May 16, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi urges people to follow safety guidelines

    Cyclone Tauktae is becoming stronger. Please continue to follow all safety guidelines. Renewing my appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance: Rahul Gandhi

  • May 16, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Heavy rain accompanying the storm claimed two lives in Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts of Kerala and forced more than 2,000 to move to 71 camps, as per a report in The Hindu.

  • May 16, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Afternoon rains expected over many parts of Mumbai today: Skymet Weather

  • May 16, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | India Meteorological Department (IMD): The SCS “Tauktae” intensified into a VSCS, lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of 16th May about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km SSWest of Veraval (Gujarat). cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning.

  • May 16, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Goa sets up control rooms, NDRF team on ready

    The Goa government has put in place various measures in view of the IMD's warning about cyclone Tauktae, officials said on Saturday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) comprising 22 personnel has reached the state, and control rooms are also set up at the district and taluka level, which would remain functional round-the-clock.

    The Goa Fire and Emergency Services said it has kept its personnel ready to tackle the situation. "We have kept our force ready to face any kind of eventualities arising out of the cyclone," its director Ashok Menon told PTI. The Emergency Services, with its force of 800 personnel, have taken proactive steps in this regard, he said.

  • May 16, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination halted till May 17 over cyclone Tauktae alert

    The BMC has decided to suspend its COVID-19 vaccination drive for the next two days in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae. There would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted.

    Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI that it was a precautionary measure as cyclone Tauktae is forecast to pass close to the city. The decision was taken to avoid troubles for senior citizens and also possible crowding as the city is expected to get rains due to the cyclone, he added. Continue reading...

  • May 16, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Cyclone Tauktae, which has kept authorities on the edge in five states - Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat - is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" as it crosses coastal Gujarat on May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 15. As per the latest IMD bulletin, the cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya at around the "afternoon or evening of May 18", with a wind speed ranging up to 175 kmph. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on May 15 to review the preparedness to minimise the cyclone's adverse impact. Read the full report here..

  • May 16, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

     Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Western Railway cancels 56 trains in view of cyclone Tauktae

    With cyclone Tauktae heading towards Gujarat coast, the Western Railway (WR) on Saturday cancelled 56 trains till May 21 as a precaution. Some trains were `short-terminated', which means their journey will end before the final destination. All cancelled trains originate or terminate in cities in Saurashtra region. Three trains were cancelled on May 15, 11 on May 16, 22 on May 17, 13 on May 18, five on May 19, and one each on May 20 and 21, the WR said in a release.

    Most of these trains terminate in cities like Bhuj, Porbandar, Gandhidham, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Veraval and Okha.
     

  • May 16, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | DoT holds meeting with telecom infra firms to assess readiness for cyclone

    The Department of Telecom on Saturday held a review meeting with telecom infrastructure providers to take stock of readiness to mitigate the impact of cyclone Tauktae, industry body Taipa said. "In order to ensure uninterrupted telecom connectivity in these states Maharashtra, Mumbai and Gujarat, the Department of Telecommunications held a meeting with all the telecom infrastructure providers and their representative body Tower & Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA)," the industry body said in a statement. 

    The meeting was chaired by telecom secretary Anshu Prakash and was also attended by the telecom operators along with various senior DoT officials including DG Telecom TK Paul and other officials from state offices, the statement said.

  • May 16, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | In the wake of cyclone Tauktae alert, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has said it will transfer 580 COVID patients from jumbo centres to other hospitals as a precautionary measure.

  • May 16, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Heavy rains were reported in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district on Saturday, said KS Hosalikar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune. Mumbai can expect showers from Sunday afternoon, said Shubhani Bhute, senior director (weather) IMD, Mumbai.

    The IMD has issued an `orange alert' which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over entire Konkan and hilly areas of western Maharashtra, mainly Kolhapur and Satara on Sunday and Monday, she said. (PTI)

