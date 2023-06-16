English
    Jun 16, 2023 / 10:07 am

    Cyclone Biparjoy batters Gujarat coast, expected to reach Southern Rajasthan today

    Cyclone Biparjoy, meaning "disaster" in Bengali, has weakened from a 'very severe' to a 'severe' category after making landfall in Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the cyclone has shifted from the sea to the Sauarashtra-Kutch region and predicts heavy rainfall in Rajasthan on June 16.

      Cyclone Biparjoy
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: No loss of life in Kutch


      There is no report of loss of lives in Kutch so far. Mundra, Jakhua, Koteshwar, Lakphat and Naliya are seeing high windspeed and rainfall. Rainfall is also expected in parts of south Rajasthan.

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Cyclone to weaken around noon


      Biparjoy is currently centred over Saurashtra and Kutch about 70 km east-northeast of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 50 km northeast of Naliya. Biparjoy slammed into the Gujarat coast with powerful winds, sowing fear and prompting evacuations, but began weakening in the early hours of Friday as it moved north.

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Cyclone claims 24 animals in Gujarat


      According to an NDRF releas, 23 people were injured and 24 animals died due to cyclone 'Biparjoy' in Gujarat. 2 human lives were lost before the cyclone made landfall

    • June 16, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: What we know so far


      -- Biparjoy's intensity has reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe'
      -- Cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch
      -- Rajasthan to see heavy rainfall today
      -- Cyclone will weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm over Saurashtra and Kutch around noon
      -- 22 people were injured and 2 died in the landfall in Gujarat

    • June 16, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Rajasthan now on alert


      Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state was geared up to face cyclone Biparjoy and its impact. Gehlot held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and officials of the Meteorological Department. According to the Met department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Friday and Saturday due to the cyclone.

    • June 16, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates

      Tragedy struck in Bhavnagar district as a father and son duo, who were cattle rearers, lost their lives while attempting to rescue their goats trapped in a flooded ravine on June 15.

    • June 16, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Cyclone Biparjoy Live: Heavy rainfall in Gujarat 

      The impact of Cyclone Biparjoy is set to persist in Gujarat as per the Weather Channel. Over the next 24-48 hours, the cyclone will bring about continued regional weather disturbances, leading to exceptionally heavy rainfall in certain areas of Northern Gujarat and Southern Rajasthan.

    • June 16, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

      Trees uprooted, roofs blown off by cyclone in India's Gujarat

      Roofs were blown off houses and trees and electric poles uprooted in several parts of India's western state of Gujarat as a severe cyclone made landfall overnight and heavy rain continued to lash the coast early on June 16.

      No casualties were reported.

