Cyclone Biparjoy batters Gujarat coast, expected to reach Southern Rajasthan today

There is no report of loss of lives in Kutch so far. Mundra, Jakhua, Koteshwar, Lakphat and Naliya are seeing high windspeed and rainfall. Rainfall is also expected in parts of south Rajasthan.
Biparjoy is currently centred over Saurashtra and Kutch about 70 km east-northeast of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 50 km northeast of Naliya. Biparjoy slammed into the Gujarat coast with powerful winds, sowing fear and prompting evacuations, but began weakening in the early hours of Friday as it moved north.
According to an NDRF releas, 23 people were injured and 24 animals died due to cyclone 'Biparjoy' in Gujarat. 2 human lives were lost before the cyclone made landfall
-- Biparjoy's intensity has reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe'
-- Cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch
-- Rajasthan to see heavy rainfall today
-- Cyclone will weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm over Saurashtra and Kutch around noon
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state was geared up to face cyclone Biparjoy and its impact. Gehlot held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and officials of the Meteorological Department. According to the Met department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Friday and Saturday due to the cyclone.
Tragedy struck in Bhavnagar district as a father and son duo, who were cattle rearers, lost their lives while attempting to rescue their goats trapped in a flooded ravine on June 15.
The impact of Cyclone Biparjoy is set to persist in Gujarat as per the Weather Channel. Over the next 24-48 hours, the cyclone will bring about continued regional weather disturbances, leading to exceptionally heavy rainfall in certain areas of Northern Gujarat and Southern Rajasthan.
Roofs were blown off houses and trees and electric poles uprooted in several parts of India's western state of Gujarat as a severe cyclone made landfall overnight and heavy rain continued to lash the coast early on June 16.
No casualties were reported.