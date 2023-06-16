Cyclone Biparjoy batters Gujarat coast, expected to reach Southern Rajasthan today

June 16, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state was geared up to face cyclone Biparjoy and its impact. Gehlot held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and officials of the Meteorological Department. According to the Met department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Friday and Saturday due to the cyclone.