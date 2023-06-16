Cyclone Biparjoy adversely impacts APM Terminals Pipavav Port

Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy, which hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday, has adversely impacted APM Terminals Pipavav Port even as it continues to monitor the situation, the private port operator has said.

In an intimation to its customers, posted on its website on Friday, the port also said it is commencing certain landside operations with immediate effect following a considerable improvement in the weather conditions around the facility.

"Cyclone Biparjoy impacts the APM Terminals Pipavav port operations adversely," it stated.

In a filing to exchanges on June 12, the port operator said it has suspended operations from June 10.

"Further to our trade advisory dated June 12, we see a considerable improvement in the weather conditions around Pipavav Port," it said.

The landside operations, which have been resumed, include complete rail and yard operations, import delivery of laden and empty containers export gate in of reefers containers only, it stated.

While marine and quayside operations continue to remain suspended, the port is continuously monitoring the situation, it said.

The facility aims to commence marine and quay operations as soon as it satisfies itself with the working condition that ensures the safety of the vessel, crew, cargo, port infrastructure and all associated personnel, APM Terminals Pipavav added.