COVID-19 vaccine update | On-site registration for 18-44 age group enabled on CoWIN: All you need to know

Representational image (Source: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

The Centre has enabled on-site registration or facilitated cohort registration in addition to online appointment on the CoWIN platform for those in the 18-44 age group, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) said on May 24.

The feature has been enabled only for government-run COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) at present, the statement added.

Here is all you need to know about eligibility, implementation and how the process will work:

>> Offline registration is allowed on the following two conditions:

- Onsite registration of a few beneficiaries may be carried out in case doses for online sessions are left unutilised because the online appointee beneficiary did not turn up due to any reason. This may be done to minimise vaccine wastage.

- Facilitated cohort’s facility may be enabled for those who do not have access to internet or smartphones or mobile phones and are thus limited from vaccine access as the CoWIN platform allows for registration of only up to four individuals on a single mobile number.

>> The feature is being enabled only for government-run CVCs at present and will not be available for private CVCs, who will have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments.

>> State governments and union territory (UT) authorities can decide on whether the feature will be implemented within the state.

- States and UTs must decide on opening of on-site registrations/facilitated cohorts’ registration and appointments for 18-44 years age group based on the local context just as an additional measure to minimise vaccine wastage and for facilitating vaccination of eligible beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years.

- The Union Health Ministry has advised the states and UTs to issue clear instructions to all District Immunisation Officers to strictly adhere to the decision of respective state and UT governments regarding the extent and manner of using the on-site registration and appointment feature for 18-44 age group.

- Sessions can be fully reserved for on-site registration services to the beneficiaries belonging to facilitated cohorts – but all efforts must also be made to mobilise such beneficiaries in sufficient numbers.

- Union Health Ministry has further advised States and UTs that abundant caution should be exercised and extreme due care should be taken while opening up on-site registration and appointment for the 18-44 years age group, in order to avoid overcrowding at vaccination centres.

The decision comes after “various representations” from states and inputs received by the Union Health Ministry for vaccination of 18-44 years age group, the statement added.