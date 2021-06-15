MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 39.2 lakh doses administered in India on June 14

At least two crore people in West Bengal have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST
More than 1.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered, said the Union Health Ministry. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 1.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered, said the Union Health Ministry. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 39.27 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on June 14, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 25.90 crore.

On the 150th day of the vaccination drive (June 14), 34.82 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 4.44 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

Twenty percent of people in the 18-44 age group in Delhi have been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the inoculation centres for this category remaining closed for several days due to the non-availability of doses, AAP MLA Atishi said on June 14.

Novavax Inc, which has a vaccine manufacturing agreement with Serum Institute of India, said on the day that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was highly effective with 90.4 per cent efficacy overall and also showed high efficacy against predominantly circulating variants.

At least two crore people in West Bengal have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on the day.

The Odisha government urged the Centre on the day to allocate vaccines between the state and the private hospitals in the ratio of 95:5 instead of 75:25 percent as per the revised guidelines for implementation of COVID-19 vaccination programme.

More than 1.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered and over 96,490 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on the day.

An MoU will be mandatory between private vaccination centres and housing societies before the start of any drive to inoculate people against COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on the day. It said such a memorandum of understanding should have details like the private vaccination centres' medical staff, ambulance availability in case of emergencies etc.

The authorities in Indore in Madhya Pradesh decided on the day to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to some differently-abled people in their homes.

A prominent Durga puja committee in Kolkata vaccinated 150 artisans on the day while pledging to administer the shot to 500 craftsmen in total, as part of its initiative to protect them from the pandemic.

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy urged the people on the day to get the jab against COVID-19 without delay and without fail as vaccination is the most powerful protection against the pandemic.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh1,23,04,416
Arunachal Pradesh 4,20,878
Assam48,88,213
Bihar1,21,25,672
Chandigarh4,11,867
Chhattisgarh 72,52,931
Delhi61,50,939
Goa6,58,255
Gujarat2,05,67,167
Haryana 68,63,540
Himachal Pradesh26,14,501
Jharkhand51,95,483
Karnataka1,72,43,110
Kerala 1,14,06,207
Madhya Pradesh1,44,31,517
Maharashtra 2,62,28,293
Odisha90,52,810
Punjab57,47,484
Rajasthan 1,98,88,081
Tamil Nadu 1,11,31,780
Telangana 81,48,624
Uttar Pradesh2,34,12,988
Uttarakhand 33,76,118
West Bengal 1,78,54,448

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Jun 15, 2021 08:38 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.