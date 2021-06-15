COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 39.2 lakh doses administered in India on June 14

More than 1.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered, said the Union Health Ministry. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 39.27 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on June 14, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 25.90 crore.

On the 150th day of the vaccination drive (June 14), 34.82 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 4.44 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

Twenty percent of people in the 18-44 age group in Delhi have been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the inoculation centres for this category remaining closed for several days due to the non-availability of doses, AAP MLA Atishi said on June 14.

Novavax Inc, which has a vaccine manufacturing agreement with Serum Institute of India, said on the day that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was highly effective with 90.4 per cent efficacy overall and also showed high efficacy against predominantly circulating variants.

At least two crore people in West Bengal have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on the day.

The Odisha government urged the Centre on the day to allocate vaccines between the state and the private hospitals in the ratio of 95:5 instead of 75:25 percent as per the revised guidelines for implementation of COVID-19 vaccination programme.

More than 1.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered and over 96,490 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on the day.

An MoU will be mandatory between private vaccination centres and housing societies before the start of any drive to inoculate people against COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on the day. It said such a memorandum of understanding should have details like the private vaccination centres' medical staff, ambulance availability in case of emergencies etc.

The authorities in Indore in Madhya Pradesh decided on the day to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to some differently-abled people in their homes.

A prominent Durga puja committee in Kolkata vaccinated 150 artisans on the day while pledging to administer the shot to 500 craftsmen in total, as part of its initiative to protect them from the pandemic.

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy urged the people on the day to get the jab against COVID-19 without delay and without fail as vaccination is the most powerful protection against the pandemic.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,23,04,416 Arunachal Pradesh 4,20,878 Assam 48,88,213 Bihar 1,21,25,672 Chandigarh 4,11,867 Chhattisgarh 72,52,931 Delhi 61,50,939 Goa 6,58,255 Gujarat 2,05,67,167 Haryana 68,63,540 Himachal Pradesh 26,14,501 Jharkhand 51,95,483 Karnataka 1,72,43,110 Kerala 1,14,06,207 Madhya Pradesh 1,44,31,517 Maharashtra 2,62,28,293 Odisha 90,52,810 Punjab 57,47,484 Rajasthan 1,98,88,081 Tamil Nadu 1,11,31,780 Telangana 81,48,624 Uttar Pradesh 2,34,12,988 Uttarakhand 33,76,118 West Bengal 1,78,54,448

