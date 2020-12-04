COVID-19 situation in Delhi under control, cases going down: Arvind Kejriwal

At a meeting with a delegation of Delhi Bar Council and Coordination Committee of Bar Associations of Delhi, the chief minister said his government invested the most in the field of health and education and the result of that investment in the health sector is visible now during the pandemic.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is "under control" and the number of cases are also going down.

Delhi has shown the path to other states by first implementing the welfare scheme for lawyers, and now other states can follow suit, he said.

The chief minister said, "Delhi is showing the path in various sectors. Now the COVID-19 cases are also going down in the capital and the situation is under control. Delhi has fought a very difficult battle at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic."

During the third wave of COVID 19 pandemic, Delhi reached a peak of 8,500 cases one day and around the world, there is no such city where so many cases were reported, he said.

"During the peak of corona in New York, the patients were lying on the streets, but due to our strong hospital management system, nothing such has happened."

"Even at the peak of 8,500 cases a day, Delhi had 7,500 empty beds," he said.