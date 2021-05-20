MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19: ICMR allows home testing through rapid antigen test kit, here's all you need to know

ICMR has approved Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions' kit making it easy for people to test themselves for COVID at home.

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
As of now, ICMR has approved Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions' CoviSelfTM (PathoCatch) COVID-19 OTC Antigen LF device, which is a nasal swab RAT test.

As of now, ICMR has approved Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions' CoviSelfTM (PathoCatch) COVID-19 OTC Antigen LF device, which is a nasal swab RAT test.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on May 19 issued an advisory for COVID-19 home testing using rapid antigen Tests (RATs). Home testing has been advised for symptomatic suspected COVID-19 patients and also for those in immediate contact with confirmed coronavirus cases.

The new advisory comes almost two weeks after the ICMR issued new guidelines for RT-PCR testing for healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel.

Here is all you need to know about the home-testing guidelines:

- Home testing by RAT is advised only in symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases. Indiscriminate testing is not advised.

- Home testing should be conducted as per the procedure described by the manufacturer in the user manual (pictorial and video link of the user manual provided at the end of the copy).

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

- A home-testing mobile app is available in Google Play and Apple stores and must be downloaded by users. The mobile app is a comprehensive guide of the testing procedure and will provide a positive or negative test result to the patient.

- All users are advised to click a picture of the test strip after completing the procedure with the mobile phone used for downloading the app and user registration.

- Data in the app of your mobile phone will be centrally captured in a secure server, which is connected with the ICMR COVID-19 testing portal, where all data will be eventually stored. Patient confidentiality will be fully maintained.

- All individuals who test positive may be considered as true positives and no repeat testing is required.

- All individuals testing positive should follow home isolation and care as per the ICMR and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) protocol that can be accessed here.

- All symptomatic individuals who test negative by RAT should get themselves immediately tested by RTPCR. This is especially important as RAT is likely to miss few positive cases presenting with a low viral load.

- All RAT negative symptomatic individuals may be treated as suspect COVID-19 cases and are advised to follow the ICMR or MoH&FW home isolation protocol while awaiting the RTPCR test result.

- All results may be interpreted as per the protocol laid down by the manufacturer in the user manual.

- Manufacturer’s instructions must be strictly followed for disposal of the test kit, swab and other materials.

As of now, ICMR has approved Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions' CoviSelfTM (PathoCatch) COVID-19 OTC Antigen LF device, which is a nasal swab RAT test.

You can check instructions for use (available in English and Hindi) here and a video demonstration (also available in English and Hindi) here.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #ICMR #India #RAT #Testing
first published: May 20, 2021 02:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.