COVID-19 | Centre launches 'Project O2' for oxygen supply – All you need to know

‘Project O2’ has been launched to meet current demand of medical grade oxygen in the country, and ensure manufacture of adequate supply for the future (Representative Image)

The Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India (GoI) has launched ‘Project O2’ to meet demand of medical grade oxygen in the country, and ensure manufacture of adequate supply for the future, as per an official statement issued on June 13.

Project O2 will enable stakeholders working to augment India’s ability to meet rise in demand of medical oxygen, it said, noting that the second coronavirus wave led to increased demand in various parts of the country.

Here’s all you need to know about what Project O2 entails:

- A National Consortium of Oxygen will be constituted under Project O2 to enable “national level” supply of critical raw materials like zeolites; setting up of small oxygen plants; and manufacturing of compressors and final products such as oxygen concentrators, oxygen plants and ventilators.

- The consortium will not only provide immediate to short-term relief, but also work to strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem for long-term preparedness.

- A committee of experts is evaluating critical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, oxygen plants and ventilators from a pool of India-based manufacturers, start-ups and medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) in partnership with industry bodies such as FICCI and MESA, etc.

- The consortium has also already begun securing philanthropic grants and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from organisations such as the Climate Works Foundation, Edwards Life sciences Foundation and USAID.

- Oxygen concentrators and VPSA/PSA plants as part of CSR efforts under the consortium are being procured by the American Indian Foundation, BNP Paribas, eInfoChips, Hope Foundation, Hitachi and Walmart.

- Meanwhile, the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDCL) has agreed to fund the procurement of raw materials such as zeolite for the manufacturers in the consortium.

- The manufacturers’ consortium includes representation from Bharat Electronics (BEL), C-CAMP (Bengaluru), IISER (Bhopal), IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kanpur, Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), Venture Centre (Pune) and 40 more MSMEs.